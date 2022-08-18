Work begins on 48 new homes in south Norfolk town

An artist impression of the new Saxon Heath estate. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Work has begun on a new 48-home housing estate in a south Norfolk town.

All homes in the Saxon Heath estate in Attleborough will be either shared ownership or for social rent, and it is hoped they will be occupied by Autumn 2023.

The estate, which will be made up of "affordable" homes according to developers Lovell and Norfolk County Council's Repton Property Developments, will be built close to the A11 and within a short driving distance of Norwich and Thetford.

Once work is complete, the area will be managed by Orbit Homes.

Andrew Doylend, regional managing director at the management company, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with both Repton and Lovell, to deliver a mix of social rent and shared ownership homes in Attleborough.

“We know that there is a significant demand for high quality, affordable homes in this area and we look forward to delivering this development and creating a new thriving community in Norfolk.”

The council says the homes are "much needed" and will be modern and high quality.