Flats plan for town's former post office

The former post office on Bridge Street, in Wisbech - Credit: Google

A former town centre post office and telephone exchange could be turned into flats.

A developer has applied to convert the buildings, in Wisbech, into 34 one-bed apartments.

Two commercial units would also be retained at the front of the property, under plans submitted to the local council.

A planning statement included with the application states: "The change of the remainder of the building to residential use will also contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre as a whole as it will increase the number of people living within it and reliant upon it for goods and services.

"It will also ensure the long-term use of a listed building, thereby helping to preserve the building and the character and appearance of the Wisbech Conservation Area.

"The conversion of the former post office building to residential use can be accommodated without causing harm to the fabric of this listed building."

The post office was built in 1887 in what the statement describes as "a French medieval style". The former telephone exchange was built behind it in the 1970s.

The post office was one of a number which closed 10 years ago, with services re-located to nearby shops, to save money.

The planning statement says the building needs "extensive refurbishment". It adds: "The residential conversion of the former post office building can also be accommodated with minimal internal alterations... Any historic features of interest within the building will be retained.

"It is therefore considered that the any harm resulting from the works would be at the very low end of less than substantial harm and outweighed by the benefit of bringing this listed building back into active use."

