Four new homes proposed in Fens village

The four new homes are proposed to be built on this patch of land north of Mill Road - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged to build four new homes on the edge of a village in the Fens.

If approved the new development is proposed to go up on land north of Mill Road in Wiggenhall St Germans, near King's Lynn.

It would lie opposite the village's bowls club and consist of four detached four-bedroom properties.

Two of bedrooms in each would come with en-suite bathrooms, with each home also enjoying a raised patio to overlook their private garden.

Approval in principle for the scheme was granted in August 2019, but sign-off now needs to be given for the project's finer details.

West Norfolk Borough Council is due to issue a decision on that sign-off by November 7. The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 22/01549/RM at https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/




