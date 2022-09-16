News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Four new homes proposed in Fens village

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 AM September 16, 2022
The four new homes are proposed to be built on this patch of land north of Mill Road

The four new homes are proposed to be built on this patch of land north of Mill Road - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged to build four new homes on the edge of a village in the Fens.

If approved the new development is proposed to go up on land north of Mill Road in Wiggenhall St Germans, near King's Lynn. 

It would lie opposite the village's bowls club and consist of four detached four-bedroom properties. 

Two of bedrooms in each would come with en-suite bathrooms, with each home also enjoying a raised patio to overlook their private garden. 

Approval in principle for the scheme was granted in August 2019, but sign-off now needs to be given for the project's finer details. 

West Norfolk Borough Council is due to issue a decision on that sign-off by November 7. The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 22/01549/RM at https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/ 


King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
West Norfolk News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Crowds gather at the gates of Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II o

'Go back to Norfolk' - Police officer in row after anti-King sign warning

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

'Rollercoaster' racking denied permission by council

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Chantry Place shopping centre, Norwich

Changing 'consumer behaviour' causes brand to leave city shopping centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Naked Wines, Norwch, has seen a spike in revenue because of lockdown. Pic: Archant

Naked Wine director quits after just three weeks in the job

Derin Clark

person