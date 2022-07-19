High-rise, new build, terraced or eco? Which houses fare best in the heat?

As families look for ways of coping in the sweltering heat, what difference does the type of house you live in have? DAVID HANNANT spoke to residents to find out

As a nation, we have always been more accustomed to trying to keep our homes warm and stopping the heat from escaping.

As a result, most of our properties are geared at making sure we can cope with the cold.

But with temperatures soaring towards the 40C mark, these tables have well and truly been turned, as people now look at ways of keeping cool.

So which type of housing fares best? Terraced homes, tower blocks, new builds or eco homes?





The Victorian terraced house

Matthew and Erin Fulton-McAlister, who live in a Victorian terraced house in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Surrounding Norwich city centre are scores and scores of terraced houses, some dating as far back as the 1800s.

City councillors Erin and Matthew Fulton-McAlister live in a terraced property in the Dereham Road area area which dates back to the 1850s.

They say that until they updated the property with underfloor and roof insulation, parts of the home were "unbearable" in hot weather.

A row of terraced houses in Norwich - Credit: Google

Dr Fulton-McAlister said: "It can still get quite roasting now, but when we first moved in it really was unbearable.

"We are still having to do quite a few things to try and keep cool. During the day we have been sitting with the curtains drawn and we've been keeping the windows closed in the day and open at night."

Mr Fulton-McAlister added: "I've also opened the roof hatch, which has made a difference because hot air rises and goes into the loft.

"It has been much better since we got the insulation done though."





The new-build property

Joe Featherstone, who lives in a Hellesdon new build - Credit: Archant

IT engineer Joe Featherstone lives in one of Norfolk's newest properties, on the White Rose Park development on the former Hellesdon golf course.

However, while some would expect new-build properties to be better prepared for the heat, he said he was finding the heat "pretty horrible, really".

He said: "Because new-builds are usually really well insulated they are pretty good at keeping the heat in - but it doesn't feel too good at letting it come out.

"We have been constantly running fans, drinking lots of cold drinks and having cold showers at the end of the day."

The White Rose Park development on Hellesdon's former golf course - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The 36-year-old lives with his partner and their two children, aged three and two.

He added: "The last house I lived in was also quite new and we found the same thing."





The high-rise tower

Transsexual Poppy Rose who lives in Norwich.Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A tenant of one of Norwich's few high-rise towers said they had not found it too difficult to keep their property warm.

Winchester Tower, in Vauxhall Street, Norwich, was built in 1966 and is part of Norwich City Council's social housing stock.

At 16 storeys high it is the city's joint third tallest building, behind Norwich Cathedral and City Hall.

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: David Hannant - Credit: Archant

Poppy Rose, who lives in the tower, said: "We are okay in our tower block - all we really have to do is open our windows and the breeze comes through and keeps us cool.

"The temperature at the doors reached 30.5C at one point, but it really wasn't too bad inside.

"I think if we all make sure we keep drinking lots of water we won't have too many problems."





The Passivhaus

While the vast majority of our homes would have been built without taking into account the changing climate, Passivhaus do just this.

The properties are to help conserve energy in the winter months, but equally have features designed to help out in the heat - such as built-in mechanical ventilation system.

Award winning community built on Goldsmith Street in Norwich.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2019 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Clinical support worker Lukasz Kurowski, who lives in one of the award-winning Passivhauses in the Goldsmith Street area of Norwich, said this had really helped during the heatwave.

The 43-year-old father said: "It is definitely a lot cooler here than older building types, the ventilator helps make it a quite cool.

"We used to live in a flat which was okay, but we have definitely noticed a big difference here.

"It almost feels like we are in our own little bubble - it is lovely. The big benefit though is during the winter as we don't need to spend as much of heating."