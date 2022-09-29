News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village housing scheme turned down over concerns about 'cramped' conditions

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:15 AM September 29, 2022
Westfields

Plans for three new homes on Westfields, Tilney St Lawrence, have been turned down - Credit: Google

Plans for three new homes in a west Norfolk village have been turned down.

Ryan Meierhofer applied to build the properties on land off Westfields at Tilney St Lawrence, near King's Lynn.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: "The proposed dwellings have been designed to integrate with the character of the surroundings and make a positive contribution to the built environment."

But a planning officer's report said the proposal would be "contrary to the character and appearance of the area and amount to a cramped form of development".

It adds the plan would have "a detrimental impact on the form and character of the locality which significantly and demonstrably outweigh any benefits of the proposal".

It also noted the new properties would overlook the private spaces of neighbouring homes.

Council officers have refused the plans under delegated powers.

King's Lynn News

