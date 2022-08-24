Demands for bypass to be built before 4,000 home development

The new speed camera which has been installed on the A10 at Setchey, near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Half a century ago, it was a tiny village surrounded by fields.

But five decades of development have brought hundreds of new homes to West Winch and its rural surrounds.

Now proposals are at an advanced stage to build 4,000 more - despite fears it will bring more traffic to the gridlocked roads to the south of King's Lynn.

The rush of traffic drowns out the skylarks singing over the fields to east of the A10, with tailbacks often stretching through West Winch during the busy summer peak.

A council graphic showing the area earmarked for 4,000 homes and proposed new road at West Winch, south of King's Lynn - Credit: West Norfolk Council

A new housing access road has been proposed to link the A10 and A47, bypassing the gridlocked Hardwick Roundabout, as part of the so-called West Winch Strategic Growth Area, which will see fields and hedgerows disappear beneath thousands of new homes, schools and shopping centres over the next 20 years.

The first phase of the what was earlier referred to as a bypass was originally meant to have been completed by 2020, or by the completion of the first 400 homes, while the road was intended to have been completed by 2026, in one of the various strategies, documents and masterplans drawn up by West Norfolk council, which is behind the development.

Up to 4,000 homes are planned for what is currently farmland east of the A10 at West Winch - Credit: Chris Bishop

But while a planning application for the first 1,100 homes from developer Hopkins Homes is expected to be rubber stamped later this year, the £65m road is still on the drawing board and awaiting a decision on government funding.

There are fears if the development effectively overtakes the road, traffic on the A10 will become even more unbearable - especially for those living in West Winch.

Sandra Allen moved to West Winch almost 50 years ago, when it was a rural village surrounded by fields - Credit: Chris Bishop

"That used to be all just fields when I first got married and moved here in 1973," said Sandra Allen, now 68, who lives off Long Lane.

"They've got to get the road done first, that's the biggest problem, there's just queues and queues and queues.

"You can't get up to the Hardwick, if you want to turn right and go to Downham Market, you can wait 10 minutes before you can pull out."

Dave Beckett, who believes amenities should come before development at West Winch - Credit: Chris Bishop

Retired plumber Dave Beckett, 78, who also lives off Long Lane, said: "It's difficult to get onto the main road in the morning, especially when it's the holiday season.

"They should build the bypass, they need to do something about the traffic and the amenities before they build more houses."

County councillor for South Lynn Alexandra Kemp said plans for a bypass were included in proposals for an earlier development but were shelved in 1990.

County councillor Alexandra Kemp at West Winch - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I've seen the plans at the Norfolk Records Office," she said. "Different routes were drawn up for the bypass, then the money was taken away."

Miss Kemp said the bypass should be built before the new development.

"Otherwise you risk leaving West Winch in the lurch with a repeat of 1990," she said.

"The government put up funding, which it then withdrew and there was a major development of housing in the middle of the village, but no bypass."

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for development Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Chris Bishop

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for development, said the Hopkins Homes plan was likely to have a condition restricting it to 300 homes before the new road was built.

"There will be no more development before the road is built," he said, adding he expected the road would be built before then first 100 homes were completed.

Borough councillor Simon Nash runs a car repair shop a stone's throw from the A10, in a former engine shed on the old oil fields at Setchey.

He believes the bypass should leave the A10 further south at Setchey, than the current proposed junction at Gravel Hill Lane.

A £2m study will look at improvements to stretches of the A10 through Cambridgeshire - Credit: Matthew Usher

"They're replacing an overloaded single-carriageway road with another single-carriageway road," he said. "So where's the improvement?

"Setchey is going to be the worst part of the A10 between London and King's Lynn.

"Not only is a single-carriageway road going to be replaced with another single-carriageway road, it's going to have 4,000 houses emptying onto it - it's a nonsense."

Have your say

A public consultation is under way until September 15.

A drop-in session is being held on Monday, September 5 at West Winch Village Hall (1pm - 7.30pm).

People can also submit their comments via an online form at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/westwinchconsult.

They can also write to Strategic Housing Team, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1EX.











