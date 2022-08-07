Have your say on plans for 4,000 new homes near King's Lynn

An aerial view of the south of King's Lynn. The new development would lie further south at West Winch - Credit: Mike Page

Proposals to build thousands of new homes near King's Lynn are coming under the microscope for the next six weeks.

Planners are seeking views from the public on the prospective construction of around 4,000 properties in what has been labelled the West Winch Growth Area.

A new document is set to guide borough council planning decisions which are relevant to the area over the next 18 years.

The draft version of the South East King's Lynn Strategic Growth Area Framework Masterplan sets out how housing could be built.

It shows locations for public open spaces, cycle paths and walkways, school provision, a health centre, transport links and housing access roads.

The masterplan also considers the type and tenure of properties, including affordable housing, and the design and mix of development densities to reflect local character, heritage and proximity to existing neighbourhoods.

Other matters covered within the framework include connectivity with rural surroundings and King’s Lynn, biodiversity improvements and drainage.

Last month, a number of councillors raised concerns that the new development could lack vital infrastructure.

But Richard Blunt, cabinet member for development and regeneration at the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, said planners had been fastidious in their work.

He added: "We have worked closely with stakeholders, landowners, parish councils and our own planning team to develop this framework masterplan and associated documents, so that we can ensure we create a development of which everyone can be proud.

"I would urge people to have a look at the document and let us have their thoughts and feedback. It is really vital they have a look and make sure we have understood what is important."

A public consultation began on Friday, August 5, and will be open until Thursday, September 15.

Drop-in sessions have been organised for Wednesday, August 10 and Monday, September 5 at West Winch Village Hall. They will both run from 1pm to 7.30pm.

