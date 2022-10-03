Old chapel could become caravan showroom

A former Methodist church in West Runton, north Norfolk is on the market for £225,000 and is offered by Arnold Keys - Credit: Arnold Keys

A disused Methodist chapel could become a showroom for caravan accessories.

The chapel, on Cromer Road, West Runton was built in 1951 but has become redundant.

Now the owners of the next-door Caravan Accessory Shop want to use the space as an expansion of their premises.

The chapel, two miles from the north Norfolk town of Sheringham, offers a large open-plan space with natural wood floors and a large stained glass window.

All the pew and religious furnishings have already been removed by the former owner.

Only Runton Parish Council has commented on the plans, which have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council, and said it has no objections.

It added: "[We] are of the opinion that it will clean up the area."

The church went on the market earlier this year for £225,000.

There is also an outer building that used to be a kitchen and is currently set up as a store room with a cloakroom and toilet.