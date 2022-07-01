West Norfolk among least densely-populated areas, Census data shows

It might not seem like it when the roads are jammed in the summer.

But parts of west Norfolk are among the least-densely populated parts of England and Wales.

Newly-released Census data shows it has a population density of 107 people per square kilometre.

That puts it 32nd, out of 375 local authority areas, in terms of the lowest population density. The highest is the London borough of Tower Hamlets, with 15,695 per sq km and the lowest Powys, in Mid-Wales, with just 26.

The average for England and Wales is 434 people per sq km.

West Norfolk council leader Stuart Dark said: “The census figures underline the challenges we face in delivering services to residents across an area of nearly 1,500 sq km.

"They also show that we are making the right calls in prioritising the skills agenda, to create more opportunities for people to achieve their potential and enjoy a fulfilling career in west Norfolk, and in providing services such as Lily and Careline to support older people.

"They also show how critically important good healthcare is in this area and will lend further weight to our argument that a 21st century replacement for our Queen Elizabeth Hospital is urgently needed.”

West Norfolk's population went up went up by 4.6pc, from 147,451 - 154,3400, between the 2011 and 2021 Census.

South Norfolk's population saw a 14pc increase from 124,012 to 141,900. Highest in the region was Cambridge, whose population went up by 17.6pc, from 123,867 to 145,700.

North Norfolk became the first part of the country where more than one in three of the population is aged over-65, making up 33.4pc of its population, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Over-65s accounted for 23pc of the population of north Norfolk in 1981 and had reached 28.8pc by 2011.