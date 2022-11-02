Plan for Norfolk 'growth corridor' nears completion

Thousands of new homes are planned to be built in King's Lynn and its surrounding villages. - Credit: Mike Page

A plan for where thousands of homes could be built in west Norfolk - including more than 4,000 in a 'growth corridor' between its two biggest towns - is nearing completion.

The borough’s ‘local plan’, which has been in the works since 2016, is to be looked at by a national planning inspector in a series of examination hearings throughout December and January.

After years of consultation, the document now details which parts of west Norfolk should be allocated for housing and other forms of development.

It will mean that when planning applications are lodged in those areas, there will be a much stronger weight in favour of accepting them.

The plan states that the borough’s growth should be focused around a “strategic growth corridor”, stretching from King’s Lynn to Downham Market.

The railway line between King's Lynn and Downham Market, and onwards to Cambridge and London, is a factor in favour of building more homes along its length. - Credit: Ian Burt

It says: “It is considered that this area not only includes the borough’s most sustainable settlements, but that it also makes appropriate use of the existing sustainable transport network in place, not least the rail line, and also looks to the future with the move away from fossil fuel-based modes of transport.”

Towns on the A10 road, pictured, have been selected by the plan to form part of a 'strategic growth corridor'. - Credit: Ian Burt

Some 3,835 homes are proposed in Lynn and its surrounding villages - including some 2,500 at West Winch.

Some 550 homes have been allocated to the Norfolk fringes of Wisbech, with 390 in Downham Market and 333 in Hunstanton.

The village of Watlington, which lies on the railway line and the A10 between Lynn and Downham, has been allocated 32 homes, while 85 have been allocated at Marham “to support the continued presence of RAF Marham close by”.

Some 85 homes are proposed at Marham to support the village's RAF base. - Credit: Chris Bishop

At a national level, Rishi Sunak’s new government says it will aim to build 300,000 new homes every year, even while academics at Heriot-Watt University say the actual required figure is 340,000.

In 2019-20, the government managed to build 243,000, with only 216,000 built in 2020-21 - partly affected by the pandemic.

Officials in the borough council meanwhile estimate that west Norfolk needs to build some 10,780 new properties in the period of 2016-2036 in order to meet local demand.

If the plan is followed, it projects a provision of 16,100 homes, which it says will allow a "healthy degree of flexibility".

Examination hearings for the local plan are being held on December 6-8, January 10-12 and January 25-26 at South Lynn Community Centre.

The public are allowed to attend, but will not be allowed to participate in the discussions unless invited by the inspector.