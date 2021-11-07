Proposed new 72-bed care home for town will 'meet critical need'

The site on Bexwell Road, Downham Market, where a 72-bed care home could be built - Credit: Google

A report published ahead of a planning committee to consider a new 72-bedroom care home in west Norfolk recommends councillors approve the application to meet "critical local need".

An outline planning application for the three-storey care home on Bexwell Road in Downham Market has been submitted to West Norfolk Council (WNC) and its planning committee, which is due to meet on Monday, November 8, will consider the plans.

Developer Aspire LPP also wants to demolish two houses on the site.

A statement in a committee report, which recommends it be approved, said: "This application will deliver a new, purpose-built care home providing accommodation and care for the frail elderly with high dependency needs.

"The proposal assists in meeting a critical local need in the Downham Market area.

"It is well documented that the UK is facing an ageing population and the demand for new, high-quality accommodation for the elderly in need of care is a critical issue across the country."

It added that within a 10km catchment of the site more than 8,500 people are aged 65 years or older.

The scheme is also said to provide employment opportunities both short-term in construction and long-term for carers, nurses and other employees within the care home.

Downham Market Town Council objected to the proposal on the grounds the development is "disproportionate to the size of the site".

Other concerns raised include traffic flow being "hampered" and safety on Bexwell Road, along with a "lack of on-site parking".

Residents have expressed split views on WNC's planning website, with 15 objections and 14 supporting.

Ian Rix said: "Downham is already over populated putting pressure on local NHS Surgeries and schools. Not forgetting the traffic.

"There's already an abundance of residential care homes in the town, we do not need another."

Shaun Clarke said: "Not the ideal place for this, how about placing it in one of the new housing developments."

But, Andrew Foden said: "There is an immediate need for such investment in the town and more importantly the people that need these facilities."

Nicola Penny said: "Downham is a growing town and needs to make these developments in order to keep up with the needs of the growing population."



