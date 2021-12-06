Decision for 38 homes plan in West Lynn deferred

The homes would go up on land south of the primary school, visible to the north. St Peters Road can be seen running next to it, north to south. - Credit: Google

A decision on whether 38 new homes should be built on a site in West Lynn have been deferred after concerns were raised over the proposed development.

A reserved matters application for 38 two-storey affordable homes on land off St Peters Road, near West Lynn Primary School, was submitted to West Norfolk Council, which includes a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

At a planning committee meeting on Monday, December 6, Jake Stentiford, speaking on behalf of client Minster Property Group, said the borough had the "most significant shortage of affordable housing provision" that it had dealt with, and that the firm was trying to provide homes to meet the need.

He added that the company was ready to start work immediately if plans were approved.

But Stephen Bowdery, estate manager for West Norfolk Academies Trust, raised objections to the development over concerns about student safety and the impact it would have on vehicle movement and parking along St Peters Road.

Councillors questioned the designs of the plan and raised concern over flood risk, the impact on drainage and the "overshadowing" it could create to some existing properties.

Brian Long said affordable housing was not being brought forward at "a fast enough rate", but asked: "Why can't we get the basics right?"

The committee voted in favour of the application being deferred for the applicants to consider the concerns raised.