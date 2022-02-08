'Time is of the essence' - 38 affordable homes approved in Lynn

The 38 homes will go up on land south of the primary school, visible to the north. St Peter's Road can be seen running next to it, north to south. - Credit: Google

A scheme for 38 new affordable homes in West Lynn has received unanimous approval from councillors, after changes were made to address their concerns.

A decision on the plan had been deferred at a December meeting of the borough council’s planning committee, at which questions were raised about a range of issues including bin storage, turning space and existing homes being overshadowed by the new ones.

On Monday, the committee met again to review the amended application.

Under the new design, some of the properties have been shifted westwards with their height reduced, to avoid the overshadowing effect on neighbouring properties - and a larger turning space, to help waste collection vehicles navigate the development, was also put in.

Jake Stentiford, speaking on behalf of client Minster Property Group, said comments made at the previous meeting had been “fully taken on board”, including the installation of electric vehicle charging points, and a more varied design for the development.

He said that affordable housing was hard to deliver viably, and that the latest amendments had left the scheme “just within the margin of viability”.

Local independent councillor Alexandra Kemp said that while affordable housing was “much needed”, the homes would be “in the wrong place” and could only be entered via a “nightmare access” on St Peter’s Road.

Independent councillor Alex Kemp outlined several concerns she had with the scheme - Credit: Ian Burt

She also raised concerns about the flood risk, saying: “In the event of a tidal breach, there would be parts of the site that could be flooded to over two metres.”

And she said conditions should be attached to any permission for the maintenance of ditches running behind the homes.

Conservative committee chair Vivienne Spikings reminded members that the location of the homes could not be reconsidered, because permission for them already existed in principle, and an officer said a condition on the ditches was already planned for inclusion in the council’s agreement with the developer.

Conservative councillor Vivienne Spikings, who chairs the council's planning committee. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The officer later said each home would be accessed via set of steps to ensure that floor levels were above flood risk levels.

Conservative councillor Martin Storey said: “I think these are houses which are needed, [and] of the utmost importance - time is of the essence.”

Conservative councillor Richard Blunt, who serves as the council's cabinet member for development and regeneration, gave his support the scheme. - Credit: Chris Bishop

His Conservative colleague Richard Blunt agreed: “They [the developer] have taken note of what was said and have redesigned this in lots of ways, that we gave them the opportunity to, and they’ve taken it.”