Plan for 38 affordable homes in West Lynn
- Credit: Google
Plans for 38 affordable homes in West Lynn have been recommended for approval.
The plan, which has received permission in principle and is awaiting final permission for its finer details, would see a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes go up on land off St Peter’s Road.
The homes, which would all be two-storey, would be just south of West Lynn Primary School and a drop-off space has been worked into the plans, with a path leading into the school grounds.
Most of the homes are proposed to have two car-parking spaces, with the four-bedroom homes having three and the one-bedroom homes having one.
A small play space would have specially-designed acoustic fencing to stop noise from the development disturbing neighbours in the existing homes.
A 15-metre exclusion zone separates the site from an Anglian Water pumping station.
At a Tuesday meeting of the borough council's King's Lynn area consultative committee, councillors said they had no objection to the plans.
A decision will be made at a planning committee meeting on December 6.
