Permission for flats above high street bank

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:32 PM October 18, 2022
Barclays Bank in Watton

Barclays Bank in Watton - Credit: Google Street View

Permission has been granted to turn the space above a high street bank into housing complete with roof terraces.

Plans had been lodged with Breckland Council to convert the first floor of the Barclays bank building in Watton into two three-bedroom flats.

And following a permission granted by the authority at the end of September, the works can now go ahead. 

The changes to the building will include the creation of two roof terraces on the rear of the building and new stairs to access the apartments, while the ground floor is set to be retained as a bank.

A planning statement said: "The development will provide much-needed housing stock in a sustainable, town-centre location, while also utilising underused storage and office space, and ensuring that the existing bank at the ground floor level is retained."

The developer has promised that there will be no change to the outside of the building and no impact on the neighbouring Grade II listed building.

Parking will be retained for the banking staff and customers.

