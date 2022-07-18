The village where the water ran out in the heatwave

Running out of water is bad news at the best of times.

But during a record-breaking heatwave, it can become even more of a burning issue.

That's the fate that befell thousands of homes in the Woottons, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, after a water main burst over the weekend, just as temperatures started to soar.

One of the tanker lorries brought in to pump extra water into the system after a burst water main - Credit: Chris Bishop

While engineers worked to restore supplies, locals were forced to rely on handouts of bottled water to keep cool.

Many homes had been reconnected by Monday morning, but the emergency supply station at South Wootton Village Hall handing out water was still doing a brisk service.

But while there was enough for people to drink, many had been forced to forego washing - although West Norfolk Council did say people could use the showers at Lynnsport and St James's Pool in Lynn.

Kim Pratt, from nearby Castle Rising Road, had cycled over to pick up water.

"I wouldn't get too close," she said. "We've got five people in our house, two dogs and we've had no shower.

"I don't hold anybody accountable, everyone's doing their best, no-one's planned it."

Anglian Water workers handing out bottled water to customers after a main burst in King's Lynn affecting supplies to thousands of homes over the weekend - Credit: Chris Bishop

Parish councillor Mike Narborough was also picking up supplies.

"It's been awkward, let's put it that way." he said. "I've got by all right, I had some bottled water. At least we've got water, you've got enough to get by on as long as you're sensible."

The Orb & Sceptre had to close over the weekend because of the water leak - Credit: Chris Bishop

Another man said: "I was up at 6.30am and our water was back on then. It could have been a lot worse."

It couldn't have been much worse for Sam Brooks, landlady of the Orb and Sceptre pub by the Wootton crossroads.

She said being forced to close on Saturday and Sunday had cost her thousands in lost trade.

"We should have been full of customers," she said, adding staff were on stand-by ready to reopen as soon as running water was restored to the pub.

Hundreds of people queued for bottles of water in South Wootton after a burst main has left homes without during the heatwave - Credit: Rob Colwell

County councillor Rob Colwell said the station set up at South Wootton Village Hall had got through 32,000 bottles of water over the weekend.

Hundreds queued in the heat for supplies. Mr Colwell said another station should have been set up at Reffley to help spread demand.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild said he would be attending a lessons learned review with Anglian Water.

Residents are righty angry at the situation. The response, communications, water distribution plans are all issues that I will be raising in the lessons learned review I suggested and @AnglianWater Chief Executive has agreed to. — James Wild MP (@jamesowild) July 18, 2022

The burst water main on Spring Lane cycle path between Spring Wood and Reffley - Credit: Rob Colwell

Initially, Anglian Water said the burst main affected more than 5,500 customers after it began leaking on Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday night, that number had fallen to around 600, while supplies were re-routed and tankers were brought in to top up the network.

Anglian Water said repairs were expected to be completed on Monday afternoon.

"There may be a couple of places where the pressure isn't quite up to normal but we're fairly confident everyone's back on," a spokesman said.