The village where the water ran out in the heatwave
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Running out of water is bad news at the best of times.
But during a record-breaking heatwave, it can become even more of a burning issue.
That's the fate that befell thousands of homes in the Woottons, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, after a water main burst over the weekend, just as temperatures started to soar.
While engineers worked to restore supplies, locals were forced to rely on handouts of bottled water to keep cool.
Many homes had been reconnected by Monday morning, but the emergency supply station at South Wootton Village Hall handing out water was still doing a brisk service.
But while there was enough for people to drink, many had been forced to forego washing - although West Norfolk Council did say people could use the showers at Lynnsport and St James's Pool in Lynn.
Kim Pratt, from nearby Castle Rising Road, had cycled over to pick up water.
Most Read
- 1 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
- 2 Farmers seek new incomes by building energy storage batteries
- 3 Hundreds queue for water as burst main leaves homes without during heatwave
- 4 North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots
- 5 Amanda's joy at Miss Voluptuous UK public vote win
- 6 Burst water main in west Norfolk leaves homes with no water during heatwave
- 7 Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?
- 8 Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?
- 9 Heavy delays on A47 after crash involving car and van
- 10 How many of these 11 bizarre UK laws have you broken?
"I wouldn't get too close," she said. "We've got five people in our house, two dogs and we've had no shower.
"I don't hold anybody accountable, everyone's doing their best, no-one's planned it."
Parish councillor Mike Narborough was also picking up supplies.
"It's been awkward, let's put it that way." he said. "I've got by all right, I had some bottled water. At least we've got water, you've got enough to get by on as long as you're sensible."
Another man said: "I was up at 6.30am and our water was back on then. It could have been a lot worse."
It couldn't have been much worse for Sam Brooks, landlady of the Orb and Sceptre pub by the Wootton crossroads.
She said being forced to close on Saturday and Sunday had cost her thousands in lost trade.
"We should have been full of customers," she said, adding staff were on stand-by ready to reopen as soon as running water was restored to the pub.
County councillor Rob Colwell said the station set up at South Wootton Village Hall had got through 32,000 bottles of water over the weekend.
Hundreds queued in the heat for supplies. Mr Colwell said another station should have been set up at Reffley to help spread demand.
North West Norfolk MP James Wild said he would be attending a lessons learned review with Anglian Water.
Initially, Anglian Water said the burst main affected more than 5,500 customers after it began leaking on Saturday afternoon.
By Sunday night, that number had fallen to around 600, while supplies were re-routed and tankers were brought in to top up the network.
Anglian Water said repairs were expected to be completed on Monday afternoon.
"There may be a couple of places where the pressure isn't quite up to normal but we're fairly confident everyone's back on," a spokesman said.