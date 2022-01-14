Donkeys' grassland could be replaced with seven homes
- Credit: Google
Grassland grazed by donkeys could be built on if plans to build seven new homes in Walpole St Peter, on Norfolk’s western border, go ahead.
A design for the newly-submitted scheme shows five detached four-bed homes and two two-bed homes - the latter of which would be affordable - on land west of Chalk Road.
The applicant says the grassland is "overgrown", with the donkeys being used to keep the grass levels down.
Twelve new trees would be planted across the site, and new native hedging along the north and eastern boundaries.
According to the council’s policies, the combined area of Walpole St Peter, Walpole St Andrew and Walpole Marsh has been allocated 20 new dwellings, to be divided between two sites.
West Norfolk Borough Council is due to make a decision on the plan by March 7.
Comments can be made on the application by searching for reference 21/02490/O at https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/
