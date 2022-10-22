Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

It is perhaps the finest property ever built in the Arts and Craft style and has hosted Victorian industrialists, film stars and even a Sex Pistol.

Now, the much-storied Voewood house, at High Kelling, is at the centre of a row between its neighbours and its owners about whether to allow late night drinking at the property.

The Grade II* listed is now run as a wedding venue and managers there have asked the local council for permission to open its cellar bar until 2am, to allow guests to carry on their celebrations into the early hours. Currently, no alcohol is served at the house after 1am.

Voewood - Credit: Archant

However, neighbours have contacted North Norfolk District Council to oppose the licensing changes, citing concerns about late night noise.

The owners of the venue - which has also hosted arts festivals attended by celebrities such as Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock, Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order, and Hollywood star John Hurt - have responded by saying the changes could actually benefit locals.

They say that if more people are using the cellar bar, which is below ground, this could reduce the sound of revelry travelling across the surrounding countryside.

The Jabberwocky by John Hurt. - Credit: Archant

A total of 18 people have complained to the council.

One said: "This is a quiet village with many retired people living here, we have resided here for 19 years and the peace and quiet is what makes it perfect.

"Noise from Voewood already travels and disturbs us, to have an extension will affect us even more.

"There are no barriers to stop the noise travelling to us."

Another added: "It has become apparent that a one-time quiet area is fast becoming spoilt by traffic and music pollution."

At a recent licensing committee meeting, Simon Finch, the owner of Voewood, defended the 2pm opening times in the cellar bar.

"The sound doesn't leak out from there in the way it does from the house," he said.

"We really try to monitor the sound in the house. That's more likely to go out depending on how the wind is blowing, while the downstairs is subterranean."

John Rest, the chairman of the committee, questioned how comfortable the owner was knowing that 18 people were objecting, calling it "not a low number".

Voewood's owner said he wanted to be available to talk to the community and that the company was doing its best to monitor sound.

Despite the number of objections from the community, the committee heard there have been few complaints about events, with the council receiving none since 2018.

Mr Finch will be given a written decision later this month.





NORFOLK'S ARTS AND CRAFT MASTERPIECE

Built in 1903, Voewood was constructed for the family of Victorian industrialists in the Arts and Crafts style – a decorative and fine arts movement of the late 19th and early 20th century.

Both the property and the gardens are Grade II* listed and the property has been described as possibly the finest house built in the style.

It was known for some time as Home Place, then as Litchfield Hall, and gradually fell into disrepair until the late 1990s, when rare book dealer Simon Finch decided to buy the property, returning it to its very first name: Voewood.

Since then, the house in High Kelling, actually just outside Holt, has been gradually restored.

Architectural chronicler Sir Nikolaus Pevsner once said “this main front almost defeats description” describing the building as “violently idiosyncratic”.

In an interview with the Guardian in 2004, Mr Finch said he came across the house by chance when it was still a nursing home and immediately put an offer in.