Nearly £3.6m to be spent to help cut energy bills in 120 homes

More than 120 homes in part of Norfolk are to be upgraded to make them warmer - and cut people's fuel bills.

Nearly £3.6m is to be spent to improve 126 homes in south Norfolk as part of the Norfolk Warm Homes initiative.

The initiative is a partnership between eight Norfolk councils, with money available to fund warm, energy-efficient homes, cut carbon emissions and fuel bills, tackle fuel poverty and support green jobs.

The initiative formed a partnership with Saffron Housing to successfully bid for £1.8m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

Saffron Housing will provide match funding of £1.7m, meaning £3.6m is available to upgrade social housing run by Saffron in south Norfolk.

Alison Thomas, South Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for better lives, said: “Right now, with spiralling energy costs, it is more important than ever that we help our residents to stay warm and well.

"This money will ensure those on lower incomes will have energy efficient properties to reduce usage and help with the rising costs, it will also ensure that these properties are fit for now and for the future."

The money will be used to improve 126 Saffron homes that currently have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of E up to a minimum of C.