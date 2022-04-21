U-turn over axe for all Norwich planning meetings amid pollution concerns

Norwich City Council has reversed its decision to scrap all of its planning committee meetings amid directives over pollution of the Broads and River Wensum. - Credit: Mike Page

Fears that decisions on dozens of planning applications in Norwich could grind to a complete halt have been eased - after a council u-turn.

Norwich City Council had said it was axing all planning committee meetings, due to directives about the impact of pollution on the River Wensum and the Broads.

Earlier this month, government advisor Natural England told all Norfolk councils they must not grant planning permission for any schemes involving 'overnight accommodation', until it could be proved they would not lead to more nutrients flowing into waterways.

That means schemes for new houses, student homes, care homes and campsites cannot go-ahead until measures are put in place to prevent pollution.

Norwich City Council had planned to scrap all its planning committee meetings. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Natural England and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said councils needed to make assessments against which developers can prove their schemes are 'nutrient neutral', by providing mitigation if necessary.

In the absence of having the expertise to make such assessments, councils have suspended granting of permission within catchment areas of the Wensum and the Broads.

In Norwich, the city council said it means no fresh planning applications for housing can be approved anywhere within the city's boundaries, because the entire district is in those catchment areas.

And the council announced it was cancelling all of its planning committee meetings, which are usually held each month.

On its website, a statement said: "Due to changes required because of nutrient neutrality considerations, from April 2022, the planning applications committee will not go ahead.

"At this stage we don’t know when the committee will be reconvened. But we will update all those affected as soon as we know more."

However, that would have meant decisions could not be made on a number of non-housing schemes too - and the council has now had a change of heart.

Only about 10pc of planning applications go to committees, with the bulk decided by City Hall officers using 'delegated powers'.

But had the meetings been cancelled, it would have created a scenario where, for example, a businesses bid to expand, where a number of people objected, could have been left in limbo.

City Hall officers, confirming meetings would continue, said the original decision to axe them had been too cautious an approach.

They have now decided they will go ahead - albeit with no housing-related decisions.

The council website now says: "Due to changes required because of nutrient neutrality considerations, from April 2022, fewer committee meetings may be required.

"The meetings are not cancelled, but they may meet less often.

"Applicants and agents will still be notified if an application is being heard by the committee."

The council has warned there will be delays and a need for time extensions, but is still inviting people to submit applications.

Norfolk council leaders have been discussing how to handle the issue and will meet again next week, having previously talked to lawyers about how to respond to the requirements.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, last week acknowledged the sudden introduction of the guidance caught the council off guard.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. - Credit: Jeff Taylor

He said: "I hope it won’t impact things for too long, it has some serious ramifications.”

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, said he was optimistic a way forward to allow applications to be determined would be established within the week.

He said: "The key thing is our legal advice is that we remain the decision-makers.

"We have to take Natural England's guidance into account and consider it carefully, but provided we have an evidence based approach, that is the way forward.

"This is not about putting money in the pockets of developers - it is about bringing bread to the table for electricians, builders and plumbers.

"This is a significant part of the economy and a hiatus would affect all of us."

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller - Credit: Rose Sapey

Melanie Hughes, director of sustainable development at Natural England, said the body would help councils make the assessments and come up with mitigation.

She said: "We recognise that nutrient neutrality won’t be easy to adopt in many cases."

The government is offering £100,000 to councils in each catchment area affected, to pay for catchment officers.

Across Norfolk, some 10,000 homes are believed to not be able to receive formal sign-off.