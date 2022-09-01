Bungalow plans approved despite village traffic concerns
- Credit: Google
Plans for bungalows in a Norfolk village have been approved despite concerns from the parish council.
Three single-storey homes in Trunch, near North Walsham, have been given the green light by North Norfolk District Council's planning committee.
The Chapel Road application follows a rejected plan in 2019 for four homes.
Speaking on behalf of Trunch Parish Council, clerk Jane Wisson, acknowledged the plan tried to address previous issues in the earlier plan but said it did not go far enough.
Ms Wisson said the council thought it would lead to a loss of light and amenity for neighbours, that it was too large for a rural village and the scheme would lead to traffic problems.
To address the issue it was suggested the number of homes should be cut to two.
Councillor Paul Heinrich offered support for the application.
Most Read
- 1 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
- 2 Chef, 21, launches pop-up kitchen and takeaway in Norfolk village
- 3 CCTV issued after incident on rapids at Center Parcs
- 4 Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show
- 5 'What will happen to our homes?' ask residents of town estate set for major revamp
- 6 Mum's anger at state of 'horrid' Pontins chalet
- 7 Michael Portillo spotted cooking at Norfolk restaurant for BBC show
- 8 Former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull dies aged 66
- 9 Chef jailed for pub attack that left victim with bleeds on the brain
- 10 A149 reopens after north Norfolk crash
He said the arguments against development did not “stand up to scrutiny” and while Trunch was classed as countryside the plans filled in a gap left by other developments.
The application was unanimously approved.