Bungalow plans approved despite village traffic concerns

Plans for three bungalows off Chapel Road in Trunch have been approved - Credit: Google

Plans for bungalows in a Norfolk village have been approved despite concerns from the parish council.

Three single-storey homes in Trunch, near North Walsham, have been given the green light by North Norfolk District Council's planning committee.

The Chapel Road application follows a rejected plan in 2019 for four homes.

Speaking on behalf of Trunch Parish Council, clerk Jane Wisson, acknowledged the plan tried to address previous issues in the earlier plan but said it did not go far enough.

Ms Wisson said the council thought it would lead to a loss of light and amenity for neighbours, that it was too large for a rural village and the scheme would lead to traffic problems.

To address the issue it was suggested the number of homes should be cut to two.

Councillor Paul Heinrich offered support for the application.

He said the arguments against development did not “stand up to scrutiny” and while Trunch was classed as countryside the plans filled in a gap left by other developments.

The application was unanimously approved.