Trees facing the chop to make way for new homes

Green councillors Lesley Grahame, Jamie Osborn, Martin Schmierer, Ben Price and Ash Haynes (with daughter Meredith) campaigned to save the trees on King Street. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Almost 500 people have signed a petition to save six trees from getting the chop to allow new homes to be built - but it may not make any difference.

Norwich City Council planning officers are recommending councillors should next week agree to allow the trees to be felled to allow a development of 20 homes, even though they have a protection order on them.

Plans were lodged with City Hall last year to demolish what used to be a toilet block in King Street in Norwich, on the site of the former King Street Stores.

Applicant Hurlingham Capital needs to demolish that block - and fell six lime trees - so new homes can be built.

The 20-home scheme would see a 19th century warehouse, which is locally listed, converted into four two-bedroom flats and two three-bedroom flats.

Four three-bedroom, three-storey town houses would be built along the river frontage.

A further four three-bedroom, four-storey townhouses would be built along King Street, with a lower three-storey block containing three two bedroom flats and a four-bedroom, three-storey house at the northern end.

However, Green city councillors objected, raising concerns over the loss of the trees, covered by tree preservation orders.

A petition started by Ash Haynes, Green councillor for Thorpe Hamlet ward, has been signed by 494 people.

But planning officers, in recommending approval, state: "The retention and conversion of the locally listed building is a positive element of the scheme which will enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area and views of the site from the river.

"The loss of the six protected lime trees is necessary to realise the policy ambition of reinstating the historic street frontage, and the replacement planting and off-site biodiversity credits are considered to be the best available compensation in this case."

A number of trees are proposed to be planted within the site, but the council's own tree protection officer has objected, asking: "Is reinstating the historic street frontage more important than retaining mature, healthy trees?"

The council's planning committee will make a decision on Thursday, November 11.