Holiday let plan for farm's former train wagons

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:35 PM June 27, 2022
Plans for converted train good wagon holiday let submitted to North Norfolk District Council

Plans for converted train goods wagons to be used as holiday lets have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council - Credit: Google Street View

You could holiday in a converted train wagon under plans for a north Norfolk farm.

Cow Parsley Barn on Hall Lane in Suffield, near North Walsham, is seeking permission to use two converted railway goods wagons as a holiday let on the farm.

The applicant, Claire Mutimer, is hoping to receive retrospective permissions for the plans, which would feature two rooms and a shower room.

The application site is an existing working farm, where the applicants actively manage around 1,300 acres, the equivalent of almost 650 football pitches.

A planning statement to North Norfolk District Council said: "The land in question is not viable to farm, being situated within a small cluster of trees, which is not large enough to commercially manage.

"As such, the land is not in efficient use, needing to be managed and maintained, but contributing nothing to the overall business.” 

The applicant said the rent will help subsidise the farming business, particularly in years when crops fail.

