Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Homes plan revealed for former village bus depot

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:54 AM October 27, 2022
Updated: 9:39 AM October 27, 2022
towlers homes plan

The former Towlers depot in Emneth, where new homes could be built - Credit: Google

New homes could be built on a former coach depot which is standing empty.

Wendy Shepherd has applied for outline permission to build three houses on the former Towlers Coaches depot in Emneth, near Wisbech.

A planning statement says the business ceased trading earlier this year. It adds: "Since then, the site has remained vacant.

"The business itself has stopped trading but the existing bus contracts and its staff and drivers were taken on by another bus company operating from another site, leaving this site surplus to requirement."

The statement says the site’s built-up location on Church Road make it ore suited to housing than a bus depot.

"A change to housing would reduce impact on surrounding neighbours in terms of noise, bus movements and maintenance within the workshop," it goes on.

Ms Shepherd has applied to build three-bedroom bungalows in line with properties on either side of the site.

