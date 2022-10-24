Topping out the final building at Canary Quay in Norwich are (front row, from left) Alex Mackay of R.G.Carter; Andrew Savage of Broadland Housing; Paul Cushing of R.G.Carter; Chris Ewbank of Broadland Housing. Behind them are members of the development team behind the new homes. - Credit: Newman Associates PR

A milestone in the creation of new homes on Norwich’s riverside has been marked by a traditional topping-out ceremony – with ale being poured on a roof.

The drink from brewer Woodforde’s was poured over the roof of the fourth and final building of Broadland Housing’s Canary Quay development.

Built on Geoffrey Watling Way, on land formerly owned by Norwich City Football Club, Canary Quay is a mix of social housing, affordable homes, and open market properties.

Paul Cushing, preconstruction director at R G Carter, said: “We are excited to reach this important and final milestone at the development.

“We want to thank everyone who has played a role in getting us to this moment in the project and look forward to handing over the development in the coming months.”

The ceremony marks the completion of the structure and roof of the final building, which is one of 101 new homes – 46 for shared ownership and 55 to be sold on the open market.