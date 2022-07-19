Village funeral parlour set for go-ahead despite holiday home concerns

The former B&B in Dersingham which Thornalley Funeral Services has applied to turn into a funeral parlour - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans for a new funeral parlour in the heart of a village look set to get the go-ahead, despite concerns over the impact it could have on a neighbouring holiday home.

Thornalley Funeral Services has applied for retrospective planning permission to convert Ashdene House, a former B&B in Dersingham, near King's Lynn.

West Norfolk council's planning committee has been recommended to approve the application when it meets on Wednesday, July 20.

A report to councillors says it has received 65 letters of support for the proposal.

In a statement, King's Lynn-based Thornalley says: "Our wish is to provide Dersingham with a local funeral director where loved ones can rest locally whilst waiting for their funeral, Ashdene House gives us an excellent opportunity to provide this service."

The firm has already bought and begun converting the building, which stands on the junction of Hunstanton Road and Chapel Road.

It says the site has been "sensitively and discreetly" screened and adds: "A funeral home is a quiet and respectable place, and this is exactly what our business will be."

Dersingham Parish Council objected. It said: "The council feels that to put a funeral home in a residential area in the heart of the village is not a good location. This will impact on the residents living close by and there is a holiday home next door.

"The council is concerned regarding the loss of a long-standing bed and breakfast establishment in the village and as such a loss of tourism which will affect the village economy."

Some 22 objections were also received from villagers citing similar grounds.

But the report to councillors concludes: "It is not considered that there will any significant or adverse neighbouring impacts as a result of this application.

"The site is an established business use and the use of the building and plot as a funeral directors continues this, supported by local policy."

It adds the application "preserves a business use on site as well as providing a viable business, a needed community facility".

It estimates 150 funerals a year could be carried out from the premises.