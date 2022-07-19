News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Village funeral parlour set for go-ahead despite holiday home concerns

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:47 AM July 19, 2022
Chris Bishop

The former B&B in Dersingham which Thornalley Funeral Services has applied to turn into a funeral parlour - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans for a new funeral parlour in the heart of a village look set to get the go-ahead, despite concerns over the impact it could have on a neighbouring holiday home.

Thornalley Funeral Services has applied for retrospective planning permission to convert Ashdene House, a former B&B in Dersingham, near King's Lynn.

West Norfolk council's planning committee has been recommended to approve the application when it meets on Wednesday, July 20.

A report to councillors says it has received 65 letters of support for the proposal.

In a statement, King's Lynn-based Thornalley says: "Our wish is to provide Dersingham with a local funeral director where loved ones can rest locally whilst waiting for their funeral, Ashdene House gives us an excellent opportunity to provide this service."

The firm has already bought and begun converting the building, which stands on the junction of Hunstanton Road and Chapel Road.

It says the site has been "sensitively and discreetly" screened and adds: "A funeral home is a quiet and respectable place, and this is exactly what our business will be."

Most Read

  1. 1 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
  2. 2 Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C
  3. 3 Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency
  1. 4 Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power
  2. 5 North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots
  3. 6 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
  4. 7 The Highway Code rule to be aware of while driving in hot weather
  5. 8 Father found guilty of murdering daughter he ran over
  6. 9 Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'
  7. 10 Heatwave reveals Norfolk's hidden history from the air

Dersingham Parish Council objected. It said: "The council feels that to put a funeral home in a residential area in the heart of the village is not a good location. This will impact on the residents living close by and there is a holiday home next door.

"The council is concerned regarding the loss of a long-standing bed and breakfast establishment in the village and as such a loss of tourism which will affect the village economy."

Some 22 objections were also received from villagers citing similar grounds.

But the report to councillors concludes: "It is not considered that there will any significant or adverse neighbouring impacts as a result of this application.

"The site is an established business use and the use of the building and plot as a funeral directors continues this, supported by local policy."

It adds the application "preserves a business use on site as well as providing a viable business, a needed community facility".

It estimates 150 funerals a year could be carried out from the premises.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Lynne Burdon

Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man has been left with life threatening injuries after an assault in Dereham last night

Norfolk Live News

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after assault in Dereham

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Farmers and landowners across East Anglia are seeking to create battery storage systems

Farming

Farmers seek new incomes by building energy storage batteries

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon