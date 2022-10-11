Two swimming pools is excessive, say officials

A family's bid for planning permission for a second swimming pool in their garden has been rejected by officials, who said it would be excessive.

The owners of Three Owls Farm in Blakeney had appealed to the government's Planning Inspectorate to overturn North Norfolk District Council's decision last year to refuse permission for the outdoor pool.

While the inspectors dismissed concerns that on its own the project would harm an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) - spaces where rules around construction are more strict - they ultimately sided with the authority.

They were concerned that planning permission had already been granted for another swimming pool elsewhere on the site.

"If this appeal were allowed, it would be possible for both schemes to be implemented," they said.

"Were this to happen, there would be a significant urbanising effect on the AONB."

While the applicants had said they would only build one pool, no official document guaranteed this so the inspectors rejected the scheme.