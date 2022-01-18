MAPPED: Where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk

North Walsham is set for the largest growth in the district, with 2,150 homes planned across two sites - Credit: NNDC

A Norfolk council has set out its final plans for where thousands of homes could be built over the next 15 years.

Twenty-eight sites in towns and villages across north Norfolk have been earmarked for development, with at least 9,600 homes needing to be built by 2036.

The proposals have been set out in the North Norfolk Local Plan (NNLP), a key document that establishes the long-term vision for the future of the area, as well as identifying where new homes, jobs and infrastructure will be created.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is gearing up to submit the plan to the government for approval, with a public consultation running until late February.

North Walsham, Cromer and Fakenham have all been designated 'large growth towns' - with hundreds or thousands of new homes and specialist elderly accommodation planned.

North Walsham is set for the largest growth in the district, with 2,150 homes envisaged across two sites, including 1,800 homes, 460 elderly person units, a primary school and health facilities on land west of the town.

A further 350 homes and 100 elderly person care units are proposed for land at Norwich Road and Nursery Drive.

The NNLP said the town can accommodate a "high level of growth in the plan period".

In total, 23pc of all housing growth would be in North Walsham - increasing the population by around 5,000 by around 2040.

A total of 750 homes have been listed for Fakenham, with 560 on land around north of Rudham Stile Lane, 135 near the junction with the A148 and B1146 and 55 homes and a public park at land south of Barons Close.

Cromer could see 572 homes built, including 400 at land west of Pine Tree Farm, which would also include a sports facility and 100 elderly people care spaces.

A further 150 homes and 60 elderly person accommodation is earmarked for the former golf practice ground on Overstrand Road and 22 homes on land at the town's High Station.

Holt, Hoveton, Sheringham, Stalham, and Wells next the Sea are all allocated as small growth towns, with 207 homes, 120 homes, 133 homes, 150 homes and 70 homes planned respectively.

Blakeney, Briston, Ludham and Mundesley are defined as Large Growth Villages, with between 15 and 65 homes proposed for each village.

The development of the NNLP started in 2016, covering a 20 year period to 2036.

NNDC said the houses are needed to offset the population growth, which is expected to increase from 103,587 in 2016 to 112,078 by 2036.

By the end of the plan, NNDC expects around 40pc to be over 65 years old, with a "diminishing proportion of the total population remaining economically active".

NNDC is already the oldest population in the country, with 2020 Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showing North Norfolk has the highest median age in the UK at 54.3.

There are 55,416 homes across north Norfolk according to NNDC council tax records 2020), with around 8pc registered as a second home.

While a minimum of 9,600 homes are needed in the local plan - around 480 homes a year - NNDC hopes to deliver around 12,000, with around 2,000 affordable homes provided.

The document states: "The key challenge of the Local Plan is to enable growth to provide the required housing and jobs and supporting infrastructure whilst also conserving and enhancing the landscape and natural environment.

"This must be achieved in the context of moving towards net-zero and increasing our resilience to climate change."

An NNDC spokesperson said the draft local plan received 900 comments and the submission document has been revised to "incorporate a stronger climate resilience theme".

Andrew Brown, planning policy and built heritage working party chairman, said: "The document introduces stronger policies on environmental protection, affordable homes provision, greater biodiversity and energy-efficient construction.

“Before submitting the local plan to the Planning Inspectorate, we need to hear your views in order to ensure that the plan we submit is as robust as possible.”

The 318-page plan and supporting evidence documents are available to read on the NNDC website.

The consultation is open until February 28.