Funeral home in village 'will harm neighbouring holiday lets'

The former B&B in Dersingham which Thornalley Funeral Services has applied to turn into a funeral parlour - Credit: Chris Bishop

A row is raging over plans to turn a hotel in the centre of a village into a funeral home, with concerns it will deter visitors from nearby holiday homes.

Thornalley Funeral Services has bought the former Ashdene House B&B on the Hunstanton Road in Dersingham.

The King's Lynn-based firm has applied for planning permission to convert it into a funeral home with chapels of rest and a mortuary on the ground floor.

But villagers are divided over the proposals.

Some 46 comments have been received on West Norfolk council's planning website.

The ratio is almost 2:1 in favour of the funeral home.

Among those to oppose the scheme is a woman who signs herself as C Smith.

She said: "There are holiday lets adjacent to the site and having views and hearing noise from the business operations, deliveries, as well as visitors and distressed family members will put people off staying there."

Another resident Eric Steinacher added: " I believe the position is not appropriate or pleasant to have in the centre of the village.

"This proposed funeral directors is prominently visible from the children's playing field and play area. Also this is property which is directly opposite the war memorial and seating that is used and enjoyed regularly.

"Will people wish to sit in this lovely area watching hearses coming and going?"

Gill Duffy, former owner of the hotel, said: "Despite trying to sell the house as a going concern it was very obvious that it could not continue as a bed and breakfast. It was not thought suitable for modern demands in its size and position in the village.

"This business will be an asset to the village as the house will be maintained to a high standard. It will offer a needed service for the surrounding communities and provide local employment. "

Andrew Thornalley, from the funeral firm added: "Our wish is to provide Dersingham with a local funeral director where loved ones can rest locally whilst waiting for their funeral. Ashdene House gives us an excellent opportunity to provide this service."

Valerie Brundle posted: "A few people may object no doubt, but this is an essential part of life. We will all need this type of service at some point."

Dersingham Parish Council is also opposed to the plan. It says: "The council feels that to put a funeral home in a residential area in the heart of the village is not a good location."

A decision from West Norfolk council is expected next month.