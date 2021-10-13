New phase of consultation over major estate revamp to begin

Published: 10:19 AM October 13, 2021

How a new neighbourhood park might look on the Abbey Estate at Thetford - Credit: Flagship

The third stage of a consultation into the future of the Abbey estate in Thetford is set to begin.

The Flagship Group has been asking people for their ideas on how the estate could be improved.

In previous consultation between July and August, 588 people gave their views.

Feedback included the need for better parking on the estate and a desire for improved facilities for young people - 71pc of respondents said they wanted better facilities for children to play on.

The latest stage focuses on priorities identified by the community, including parking, front gardens, new homes, back gardens and communal green space.

Peter Hawes, chairman of Flagship, said: "We’ve listened to what the community has told us and this time, we’re sharing more detail on possible improvements around some of the things that matter most to residents.

“The ideas we’ve put forward are based upon community feedback and are designed to address the challenges that local people have told us about."

Shops on the Abbey estate in Thetford. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said while there is a "fantastic community spirit" on the Abbey there was also "significant issues".

Two further sessions at the Abbey Neighbourhood Centre are set to take place - from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, October 18 and from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday, October 21.

People can also visit givemyview.com/abbeyestate/surveys

People keen to attend in person should pre-book by adding their names to sign-up sheets at the neighbourhood centre, calling 0808 169 9301 or emailing abbeyengagement@flagship.co.uk

Brochures have also been sent to those in the area, with a paper survey included.

The deadline for people to have their say online or via the survey is Monday, October 25.

In an earlier consultation in June 2021, 447 people gave their views.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for growing the economy and deputy leader Graham Plant said: “I’m keen to hear the views of Abbey estate residents, to inform this great opportunity to improve the estate and the local area.”

Paul Claussen, executive member for economic development and growth at Breckland Council, said the new consultation was an opportunity for residents to refine the plans and urged people to take part.



