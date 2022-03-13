News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Plans lodged for four homes behind Thetford pub

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:30 AM March 13, 2022
The Albion pub on Castle Street in Thetford

The Albion pub on Castle Street in Thetford - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged with Breckland Council to build four new homes on land behind a pub in Thetford. 

Portsmouth-based Cordage 39 Ltd have applied for permission to build the homes at the end of Lambert’s, a cul-de-sac which leads round towards the rear of the Albion pub on Castle Street.

Each home would have two bedrooms, two parking spaces and a garden - with the designs matching those of the existing homes on Lambert’s. 

The homes would be accessed via an existing cul-de-sac called Lamberts.

The homes would be accessed via an existing cul-de-sac called Lamberts. - Credit: Google

In a statement, Cordage’s agent said the plan would make an effective use of under-utilised land, and that the development would not have any impact on the pub.

A planning application on the site in 2008 was turned down because it failed to preserve the area’s character, and would damage protected trees. 

Thetford Town Council has criticised the new proposal as “inappropriate”, warning that it will represent “overdevelopment” and cause an increase in traffic. 
 
Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by April 27. 

Breckland Council
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Mark and Helen Littlewood in front of The Hideaway, a renovated chapel they run as an Airbnb in New Buckenham, Norfolk

Norfolk couple transform listed chapel into a cool new Airbnb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Pale peeling cottage situated in a large plot off Winfarthing Road, Shelfanger, which is for sale by auction

Derelict cottage in south Norfolk village is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Robert Carter at Norwich Crown Court.

Man headbutted woman in foul-mouthed village confrontation

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Review of the Shoulder of Mutton traditional pub in Strumpshaw, Norfolk.

Food review: Big portions at possibly the friendliest pub in Norfolk

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon