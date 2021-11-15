News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 11:05 AM November 15, 2021
Updated: 11:35 AM November 15, 2021
How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look.

How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look. - Credit: TRI-Sports Consultancy Ltd

A new sports hub with a 3G pitch is set to be built in a village off the A47.

The Sports Hub will be built near the A47 in Brundall, on a piece of land near the McDonald's and Shell garage roundabout.

It will include a floodlit 3G artificial grass multi-use pitch, parking and sports pavilion.

It will be funded through grants from the Greater Norwich Growth Board and other sponsors, as well as funding from developers building homes in Brundall.

Kevin Wilkins, Brundall Parish Council chairman, said: "Brundall is a big village with very little recreational provision.

"We have been trying for years to improve what we have."

How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look.

How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look. - Credit: TRI-Sports Consultancy Ltd

He said it was hoped this would be the first step in a wider project to bring facilities to the village, with plans centring land near the memorial hall still in the works.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
  2. 2 Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
  3. 3 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  1. 4 Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years
  2. 5 Eco lodges plan for Norfolk woodland
  3. 6 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
  4. 7 Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk
  5. 8 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
  6. 9 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
  7. 10 Delays on the A47 as shoppers head to Christmas market

He said the council hoped the pitch would have a broad appeal.

"We're trying to make sure the sports hub is multi-use," he said, "for different ages, different sports - we want it to benefit all rather than just one sport or area of society.

"On this side of Norwich there's very little provision."

He said there was one final hurdle to overcome - the council has had to resubmit a revised planning application after slightly reducing the size of the pitch.

But he said, all being well, it was hoped it could open to the public towards the end of 2022 into early 2023.

"We are really pleased," he said. "We think it will be a great facility."

Where the pitch and building would be built.

Where the pitch and building would be built. - Credit: Google

As of September the council took over the land, with money - partly given under a section 106 agreement, which obliges developers to contribute to facilities in areas where houses are built - now in the bank.

The decision to go ahead with the construction was made at a parish council meeting on November 3, the council said in a Facebook post.

Some replying to the news in the comments said they would have preferred to see a park space created which could be more widely used.

But the council has said it is looking at the future of land east of the memorial hall as more recreational space.

Brundall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hugh Bonneville (third from right) who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series wined and dined in The Crown Inn

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Frank Lampard manager of Chelsea in the dugout prior to the Premier League match against Burnley at

Lampard drops out of City race - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn at night. Picture: Ian Burt

Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Climate change image

Environment News

Revealed: The biggest carbon dioxide polluters in Norfolk

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon