Shipping container arena will go ahead despite resignation
- Credit: Ellis Williams Architects
A multi-million-pound venue in the heart of Norwich will go ahead despite the resignation of a key company director.
The Block, an entertainment site made from shipping containers, was intended to be completed by Easter however there's no sign of the imminent opening.
James Bradbury, a key proponent of the scheme, presented the plans to the city council's planning committee in December last year when it was given approval.
However, Mr Bradbury resigned as managing director of Teampartner Three on March 14.
Paul Greg, the final Teampartner director, promised the scheme would still go ahead.
Mr Greg said: "We are waiting for the council to come back to us on a few points but [Mr Bradbury's resignation] won't make any difference."
He said they wanted to get under way with development soon.
Permission for the venue was granted for one year.
If the developers wish to continue beyond 2023 they will have to seek further planning approval.