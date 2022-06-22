Green light for village's 76 new homes

An aerial approximation of the location proposed for 76 new homes in Terrington St Clement - Credit: Google

Councillors have voted to grant permission for 76 new homes in a west Norfolk village.

A decision on the new development off Northgate Way in Terrington St Clement was originally expected at a meeting of the borough council’s planning committee last week.

At that meeting, local independent councillor Sandra Squire warned that the homes would add traffic pressures to the village’s Benn’s Lane - which she said risked “utter carnage” at school pick-up times.

Despite officers recommending that councillors approve the scheme, the committee voted by majority to defer the decision so that members could go and see the site for themselves.

Following that visit, the committee met again on Wednesday June 22 to reach their verdict.

At the new meeting, Green councillor Michael de Whalley said he was concerned about whether the homes would be susceptible to flooding.

Green councillor Michael de Whalley - Credit: Chris Bishop

“Theoretically, we should be providing some form of safe access and escape route in the event of flooding, and that doesn’t seem to have been taken into account in this development,” he said.

A planning officer pointed out that neither Norfolk County Council nor the Environment Agency had raised concerns about flood risk.

Mr de Whalley nonetheless put forward a motion to refuse the development and he was seconded by Ms Squire, who reiterated her view about the impact on traffic.

Independent councillor Sandra Squire - Credit: Norfolk Independent Group

“It is absolute carnage twice a day there. Both schools are full. The doctors’ surgery is full," she said.

“Terrington should not have to take any more development, because people who don’t live there tell us that they should.”

The motion to refuse the scheme was defeated by seven votes to four.

Conservative councillor Chris Crofts was more positive about the scheme, pointing out that a condition would be placed on the developer to ensure that “works shall be carried out on roads, footways, foul and surface water sewers” to the council’s satisfaction.

Chris Crofts. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

“There’s all sorts of trouble in every village at school leaving time. The two villages I represent have got the same thing,” he said.

“It is a problem that is persistent everywhere. I don’t think we should stop development in Terrington because of that, because that’s a standard thing all over.”

The committee voted seven votes in favour of the development, with three votes against and one abstention.