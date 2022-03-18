Ten new homes in Narborough would look out over grazing sheep
- Credit: Google
Plans have been lodged for ten new homes on part of a field in Narborough, with the rest of the land to be grazed by sheep.
The development would be accessed off Narford Road via a new private drive over the field, which was last used for horticultural purposes.
The homes would be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and range from two to five bedrooms. Three of them are planned to be affordable.
Cattle grids would be installed at either end of the private road, with fencing enclosing the paddock itself.
A footpath would link the development with Swaffham Road.
A statement submitted by the applicant’s agent notes: “It is understood that there have been a number of finds of Iron Age, Roman and Saxon artefacts in the locality.
“There is therefore a potential for buried archaeology to be present within the application site.”
Most Read
- 1 Man admits beating and harassing woman following domestic dispute
- 2 Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital
- 3 Massive home development approved despite being branded a 'monstrosity'
- 4 Instagram influencer says she's 'smitten' with her new home in Norfolk
- 5 Man in his 40s dies after crashing into tree
- 6 Funeral of local legend brings town to standstill
- 7 Hunt for thief who stole £200 worth of items from B&M
- 8 Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases
- 9 Bin lorry fire closes part of city road
- 10 Norfolk fire station locations under review
Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by May 30.
A separate proposal for 40 new homes on land west of the village's Chalk Lane is due to be decided by April 8.