The field, seen from the existing access point on Narford Road, in 2009. - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged for ten new homes on part of a field in Narborough, with the rest of the land to be grazed by sheep.

The development would be accessed off Narford Road via a new private drive over the field, which was last used for horticultural purposes.

An approximation of the site proposed to be occupied by the homes, with a new across road running down the edge of the field. The remainder would be occupied by sheep. - Credit: Google

The homes would be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and range from two to five bedrooms. Three of them are planned to be affordable.

Cattle grids would be installed at either end of the private road, with fencing enclosing the paddock itself.

A footpath would link the development with Swaffham Road.

A statement submitted by the applicant’s agent notes: “It is understood that there have been a number of finds of Iron Age, Roman and Saxon artefacts in the locality.

“There is therefore a potential for buried archaeology to be present within the application site.”

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by May 30.

A separate proposal for 40 new homes on land west of the village's Chalk Lane is due to be decided by April 8.