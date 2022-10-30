News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

£1.8m needed for temporary housing as demand soars

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 AM October 30, 2022
South Norfolk Council has voted to work together with Broadland Council while remaining independent.

South Norfolk Council looking to buy new temporary homes to house people in need - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk council is looking to invest millions in temporary homes as demand soars to levels not seen since the height of the Covid pandemic. 

South Norfolk Council (SNC) wants to spend an extra £1.8m on purchasing additional accommodation for people and families in need. 

The council is expecting demand to continue rising over the next few years due to the impact of Covid and the cost of living crisis.

An SNC report said demand is at its highest since the 'all in' policy at the start of the pandemic which saw rough sleepers housed.

If the authority does nothing, officers have warned it will have to use more expensive bed and breakfast accommodation.

The council currently spends around £20,000 per month on B&Bs, which could rise to over £160,000 per month by January 2024.

While there would be a high initial cost for purchasing houses the council argues it would be cheaper in the long run.

Most Read

  1. 1 £25m project to build world's biggest 'vertical farm' nears completion
  2. 2 Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings
  3. 3 New landlord's big plans to transform village pub into foodie destination
  1. 4 Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft
  2. 5 Hotel announces closure blaming 'crippling cost of living crisis'
  3. 6 City burger joint announces closure
  4. 7 'It's heart-wrenching': City art gallery and bookshop closing after a year
  5. 8 Roads around village near Norwich to close next month
  6. 9 'It is mind-blowing' - Norfolk woman supplying Katie Price's fragrance line
  7. 10 Surprise calf birth is 'total shock' for cattle farmer

In total, 28 temporary units will be needed.

Plans for purchasing the new homes will be discussed at SNC's people and communities policy committee next Thursday.

South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Clare Hugman with grandson Jenson

Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An aerial photograph of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Norfolk hospital named as having country's highest death rate

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Holt has been named as one of the best places to live in England

10 Norfolk locations named among best places to live in England

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Bartram, Wendy Durham and Phil McLean regularly socialise in their communal garden

Rollesby neighbours: Leave our furniture alone

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon