£1.8m needed for temporary housing as demand soars

South Norfolk Council looking to buy new temporary homes to house people in need - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk council is looking to invest millions in temporary homes as demand soars to levels not seen since the height of the Covid pandemic.

South Norfolk Council (SNC) wants to spend an extra £1.8m on purchasing additional accommodation for people and families in need.

The council is expecting demand to continue rising over the next few years due to the impact of Covid and the cost of living crisis.

An SNC report said demand is at its highest since the 'all in' policy at the start of the pandemic which saw rough sleepers housed.

If the authority does nothing, officers have warned it will have to use more expensive bed and breakfast accommodation.

The council currently spends around £20,000 per month on B&Bs, which could rise to over £160,000 per month by January 2024.

While there would be a high initial cost for purchasing houses the council argues it would be cheaper in the long run.

In total, 28 temporary units will be needed.

Plans for purchasing the new homes will be discussed at SNC's people and communities policy committee next Thursday.