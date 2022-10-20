News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Detailed plans for town's 216-home expansion submitted

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:25 PM October 20, 2022
Proposed 216 homes in Dereham

The 216 homes are proposed to be built on land either side of Swanton Road in Dereham, immediately east of the Mid Norfolk Railway, which would run along the western edge of the development - Credit: Google

Detailed plans for 216 new homes to be built on the northern edge of Dereham.

Permission had already been granted in 2020 for the new development to be built on land either side of Swanton Road, just north of the town’s Neatherd Moor. 

Now, a more detailed version of the scheme has been submitted to Breckland Council for approval. 

In total, the development is planned to comprise 16 affordable one-bedroom units, 52 two-bedroom units, 24 of which will be affordable; 108 three-bedroom units, 12 of which will be affordable and 40 four-bedroom units, two of which will be affordable. 

Under the plans, a new roundabout would be created to enable access onto either side of the Swanton Road.

The detailed plans can be seen by searching for reference 3PL/2022/1050/D at planning.breckland.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch

The council is due to issue a decision on whether to give the development its final approval by December 22. 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
William Jeeson, 22, and his eighteen-month-old daughter Eve, of Dagenham Essex, were killed in a crash in Cambridge

Norfolk woman uninjured in crash that killed father and baby

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Keane Headline the second evening of Forest Live 2022 at Thetford High Lodge

Forest Live

First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Christmas

Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon