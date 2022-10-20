Detailed plans for town's 216-home expansion submitted

The 216 homes are proposed to be built on land either side of Swanton Road in Dereham, immediately east of the Mid Norfolk Railway, which would run along the western edge of the development - Credit: Google

Detailed plans for 216 new homes to be built on the northern edge of Dereham.

Permission had already been granted in 2020 for the new development to be built on land either side of Swanton Road, just north of the town’s Neatherd Moor.

Now, a more detailed version of the scheme has been submitted to Breckland Council for approval.

In total, the development is planned to comprise 16 affordable one-bedroom units, 52 two-bedroom units, 24 of which will be affordable; 108 three-bedroom units, 12 of which will be affordable and 40 four-bedroom units, two of which will be affordable.

Under the plans, a new roundabout would be created to enable access onto either side of the Swanton Road.

The detailed plans can be seen by searching for reference 3PL/2022/1050/D at planning.breckland.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch,

The council is due to issue a decision on whether to give the development its final approval by December 22.