Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Pupils design greeting card to welcome residents to new Swaffham estate

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:00 PM June 29, 2022
Swaffham primary pupil Josie-Grace Childerhouse and assistant headteacher Syreeta Rice with the winning card

Swaffham primary pupil Josie-Grace Childerhouse and assistant headteacher Syreeta Rice with the winning card - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

School children have taken part in a competition to design greeting cards to be handed out to new homebuyers moving into their community.

An imaginative pupil from Swaffham C of E Primary School created the winning design following the ‘welcome home’ campaign by Barratt Homes 

Josie Grace-Childerhouse, six, will see her card printed and delivered to new residents moving to the new development Ceres Rise in Swaffham in addition to receiving a £30 gift card.

Josie-Grace Childerhouse and other Swaffham pupils with the winning card

Josie-Grace Childerhouse and other Swaffham pupils with the winning card - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Syreeta Price, assistant head teacher, said: “The children have really enjoyed taking part in this competition. They worked really hard on the wonderful designs. It is a privilege to know our school will have a part in welcoming new residents to Ceres Rise.”

Will Phair, sales director at Barratt Homes, said: “It’s important to us to make new residents feel welcome as they join our new communities, and we’re thankful to the pupils of Swaffham C of E Primary School for helping us to do just that.”

