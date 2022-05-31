Pupils create Jubilee garden with help from housing firms

Members of the Swaffham Primary Academy school council celebrate the opening of the school’s Jubilee Garden, with (back row, from left) Joanne Oxborough, school business manager; Maggie Abel, Abel Homes, Ollie Neave, Homecare Landscaping; Richard Turley, Lamberts Civil Engineering; Nicola Kaye, head teacher; Ben Edwards, school site manager - Credit: Newman Associates PR

A primary school has inaugurated a Jubilee garden next to its new Early Years centre with the help of three local companies.

The new garden at Swaffham Primary Academy is on a former piece of waste land adjacent to the entrance to the new centre, which houses the school’s reception and year one classrooms.

Abel Homes, which is building 424 family homes at its Swan’s Nest site opposite the school on Brandon Road, teamed up with Lamberts Civil Engineering and Homecare Landscaping to help create the garden, complete with accessible walkways and raised beds.

Headteacher Nicola Kaye said: “The new Jubilee Garden has made the area much more accessible, including for parents with pushchairs, it will encourage wildlife, and it has transformed what was a patch of unused land into a really attractive part of the school.”

Maggie Abel, director of Abel Homes, said: “It is so important that children are proud of their school environment, and as a local, independent firm, we enjoy working with local communities on projects like this.”

