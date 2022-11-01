News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town's historic church hall to become flats

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:02 AM November 1, 2022
The Church Rooms on Camping Land are set to be converted into two one-bedroom flats

A historic church hall in a Norfolk town hall is set to be converted into flats, after planning permission for the scheme was granted. 

The project will see the Church Rooms on Camping Land in Swaffham re-fitted to become two one-bedroom properties. 

Originally used as a school, the building dates from 1838, and is currently used as a hall for St Peter & St Paul Parochial Church.

The planning application submitted to Breckland Council stated that the conversion will use “lightweight partitions and unobtrusive measures that are respectful of the existing character and have minimal impact on the struct[ure]”.

Swaffham Town Council, who have no power over the decision-making process but are invited to provide a view, said they had no objection to the scheme. 

They asked however that the conversion “retain[s] as many original features as possible”. 

Breckland Council gave permission for the project to go ahead in a decision notice on October 14.

The permission has been granted at the same time as a raft of projects to revitalise the town, such as the government's High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) programme.

