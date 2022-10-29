44-home 'low density' development planned for Swaffham

The 44 properties are proposed to go on land (highlighted) off South Pickenham Road, at the southern tip of Swaffham - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged for 44 new homes to be built on the southern edge of Swaffham.

The developer is proposing what they call a "low-density" development, with houses spread out across the site.

Five of the 44 plots, which would be located on land off South Pickenham Road, would be reserved for self-build homes.

A statement in support of the application, submitted by the developer's agent, suggests that a 'design code' could ensure the self-build homes are not wildly different in style from the other 39 properties.

A suggested layout for the development shows an area of public open space for the new homes, as well as a pedestrian route allowing access onto Brandon Road.

It comes after land was earmarked by developer Crocus Homes for 150 new properties elsewhere in the town, off Sporle Road.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on the 44-home scheme by January 13, 2023.

The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 3PL/2022/1165/O at http://planning.breckland.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch