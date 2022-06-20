Major care home expansion 'put on hold' amid inflation crisis

A Norfolk care home has shelved its plans for a major expansion, as it struggles with the impact of soaring inflation.

ArmsCare has long since planned to expand its Summerville House care home in Heacham, a scheme that would have added much-needed en-suite bedrooms to the facility.

But managing director Raj Sehgal has said that with inflation causing the cost of running homes to soar, the project may now never see the light of day.

The decision is a sign of the huge pressures facing the sector, with reports from other parts of the country of homes reducing the size of the meals they feed residents and fees increasing.

Mr Sehgal said: "The project been on the back burner for about four or five years but we're now at the stage where we're unsure it'll be able to ever go ahead.

"When you make these kinds of investment the money has to come from somewhere, but as your overheads get higher the budget for this type of thing shrinks.

"We had already put the footings in place, which was quite a major thing for us, but we just had to stop it.

"We just can not afford an investment of that magnitude any more so we've had to completely put the project on hold. "

He said the increasing cost of fuel had proven particularly challenging for the sector, particularly in the homes he runs in the King's Lynn area.

He said: "A care home is like a big household, where instead of having four people to feed and keep warm you have 40 and you can't just say 'let's put on another jumper and not put the heating on'. Our boilers are going 24 hours a day.

"We've gone from paying around 40 pence per litre on oil to around £1.30. We go through around 3,000 litres every 10 days so those are big sums."

Dorrington House owner Steve Dorrington. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Steve Dorrington, director of Dorrington House Care Homes in Dereham, Watton and Wells, said: "We are all suffering in the same way - but it is eating into our profits. I will start to worry when we start losing money."

A home care provider, who did not wish to be named, said it had been forced to increase the fuel allowance it gives its staff to cover the cost of rising fuel prices - but that this was not impacting the care it can provide.

They said: "Everything is just so much more expensive."