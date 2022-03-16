House with unrivalled royal pedigree up for sale

Station House, Wolferton, which is for sale at a guide price of £1.195m - Credit: Sowerbys

For decades it saw the comings and goings of generations of royalty, prime ministers and heads of state.

Now Station House at Wolferton, near Sandringham, is on the market for almost £1.2m.

The house is one of four buildings which once made up the village's station which - until its closure in the 1960s - was used by members of the royal family and distinguished visitors to their nearby home.

The former Royal Station at Wolferton, from where a train carried King George VI's coffin to London after he died at Sandringham on February 6, 1952 - Credit: Chris Bishop

The property has since been converted into a three-bed house - complete with a turret and panoramic views across the surrounding fields - which is now up for sale.

As well as its period features and roaring range, the Grade II-listed property also boasts a true-blue royal pedigree.

Agents Sowerbys describe it as "a magnificent example of a beautiful home capturing the nostalgia of a bygone era".

For the best part of a century it welcomed passengers including the kings and queens of Portugal, Greece, Denmark and Spain, along with the emperor and empresses of Russia.

Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany came to Norfolk in 1902, just over a decade before the start of the First World War.

In 1952, King George VI's funeral cortege walked from Sandringham House after he passed away in his sleep.

King's funeral cortege at Wolferton Station, Sandringham. Picture: Archant library - Credit: Archant

Sir Anthony Eden caught the train to see the Queen in Norfolk to tender his resignation after the Suez crisis of 1967.

And the station was used by the Queen and younger members of her family until the line was closed because of falling passenger numbers, in 1969.

You might still see Royal family members out and about in the leafy village. Nearby Wood Farm Cottage was the retirement home of the Duke of Edinburgh before he died at the age of 99 in April 2021.

The Queen spent time at the secluded property last month. The lofts where she keeps her racing pigeons are also in the village.

Those buying into the village will not find too life too hectic. There are no shops or pubs along its narrow lanes, although there is a social club offering bowls, bingo and folk nights.

How railway came and went

In the same year that Queen Victoria bought the 20,000 acre Sandringham estate for her son, the then Prince of Wales, the railway opened up the nearby coast.

The growth of Hunstanton as a seaside resort was made possible by the opening of the railway line which ran from King's Lynn almost to the candy cliffs.

Overseen by the lord of the manor Henry LeStrange, a railway company was launched to raise the £60,000 to buy the line.

A station soon followed at Wolferton, two miles or so from Sandringham House. It boasted its own platforms, signal box, level crossings and grand waiting rooms,

The royals soon became keen train travellers. The iron horse was quicker and more comfortable than the horse and carriage.

Family members could be in Norfolk, but be able to catch the train to London and back that same day for an engagement.

A plaque at the former Royal Station at Wolferton, from where a train carried King George VI's coffin to London after he died at Sandringham on February 6, 1952 - Credit: Chris Bishop

But while the line's popularity boomed as Hunstanton capitalised on the new fad for sea bathing, the post-war coming of the car would see the special trains which once brought factory workers from the Midlands dwindle until the railway was no longer viable.

Today the station has been preserved as fine homes, with relics of its once glorious days on show around them.