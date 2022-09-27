Green space could be used for community events and memorial trees

New public land in Stalham could be used for community events and memorial trees under early plans.

Stalham Town Council is set to be given a patch of land north of Yarmouth Road.

Kevin Bayes, the leader of the town council, has set out a series of hopes for the space, including a war memorial and community events.

The land is currently in the hands of North Norfolk District Council and was set aside for community use by house builder Hopkins Homes.

Mr Bayes said: "Stalham does not have much community green space, there's the recreation ground but this gives us another opportunity for events.

"There will be no immediate changes, we want to engage with the community to get it right."

Events could include small fetes.

There are also plans to plant trees as a memorial to people from the village who have died in wars.

Alongside the green space, Hopkins Homes will be giving £170,000 which will be used to maintain the area.

Mr Bayes said maintaining the park was part of a wider plan to improve the village, with proposals to take over cutting grass verges also being considered.

Transferring the land from the district council is expected to be agreed at a meeting on Monday, October 3.