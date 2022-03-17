News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Massive home development approved despite being branded a 'monstrosity'

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:09 PM March 17, 2022
More than 100 homes have been approved for Stalham by North Norfolk District Council

More than 100 homes have been approved for Stalham by North Norfolk District Council - Credit: Google Street View

Plans for a massive affordable housing development have been approved despite accusations it will 'blight' the area.

A "care village" of 61 flats for elderly residents, as well as 40 affordable homes, on vacant land in eastern Stalham, have been given the go-ahead.

The site sits between Yarmouth Road and Jeckells Road, with the care development set for the centre of the site.

The proposals - which also include a mobility scooter park for the care village - formed two planning applications heard by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) on Thursday.

Stalham locals and ward councillors criticised the plans for losing land set for economic use, the size and design of the buildings, and the additional traffic.

100 homes planned for Stalham in North Norfolk

Where the Stalham homes are set to go - Credit: Google Street view

But other councillors argued affordable homes are needed.

Katie Newman, a resident, said Stalham already has an 'extra care' facility, which remains partly unoccupied despite being built three years ago.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weather phenomenon causes 'brown rain' to fall in Norfolk
  2. 2 Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence
  3. 3 Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital
  1. 4 Questions remain after inquest into death of Chelsie Dack, 23
  2. 5 Visitor restrictions extended at region's hospitals amid rising Covid cases
  3. 6 West Norfolk road closed following crash
  4. 7 Councillor criticises lack of shopping centre toilets
  5. 8 'I won't be getting lost any more' - Cantwell on life at Bournemouth
  6. 9 Man in his 40s dies after crashing into tree
  7. 10 To wear or not to wear - town divided over masks

Conservative councillor Matthew Taylor described the design of the care facility as a "monstrosity" and not in keeping with the town.

Matthew Taylor.

Matthew Taylor. - Credit: Matthew Taylor.

He said: “This will dominate the skyline and will adversely affect the surrounding properties.

"We cannot fail Stalham in such an obvious and avoidable way by allowing this blight on our landscape.” 

No one from the company spoke at the meeting, with one councillor saying their failure to turn up  was “disgusting”. 

Several councillors highlighted the need for affordable houses in the area, including council leader Tim Adams.

Mr Adams said the development would contribute to the vitality of the town centre and existing employment.

He acknowledged ward councillor concerns about infrastructure and traffic, arguing that the county council should look into the issue.

He said: “We know there is a need for affordable homes, both in Stalham and beyond.” 

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) is standing for Cromer division.

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) North Norfolk County Councillor for Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

The plans were approved by a majority of councillors.

The care development would offer independent living for elderly people, with access to a communal lounge and dining area, and on-site carers.

It also includes amenities such as a guest suite and hair salon, as well as communal gardens, parking and a new access road.

The proposed development is designated 100pc affordable housing.

A second application covers a residential development made up of 40 affordable houses.

These would comprise 22 affordable/shared ownership houses and one block of 18 flats.

Planning and Development
North Norfolk District Council
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

100 homes planned for Stalham in North Norfolk

Planning and Development

Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon