Massive home development approved despite being branded a 'monstrosity'

More than 100 homes have been approved for Stalham by North Norfolk District Council - Credit: Google Street View

Plans for a massive affordable housing development have been approved despite accusations it will 'blight' the area.

A "care village" of 61 flats for elderly residents, as well as 40 affordable homes, on vacant land in eastern Stalham, have been given the go-ahead.

The site sits between Yarmouth Road and Jeckells Road, with the care development set for the centre of the site.

The proposals - which also include a mobility scooter park for the care village - formed two planning applications heard by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) on Thursday.

Stalham locals and ward councillors criticised the plans for losing land set for economic use, the size and design of the buildings, and the additional traffic.

Where the Stalham homes are set to go - Credit: Google Street view

But other councillors argued affordable homes are needed.

Katie Newman, a resident, said Stalham already has an 'extra care' facility, which remains partly unoccupied despite being built three years ago.

Conservative councillor Matthew Taylor described the design of the care facility as a "monstrosity" and not in keeping with the town.

Matthew Taylor. - Credit: Matthew Taylor.

He said: “This will dominate the skyline and will adversely affect the surrounding properties.

"We cannot fail Stalham in such an obvious and avoidable way by allowing this blight on our landscape.”

No one from the company spoke at the meeting, with one councillor saying their failure to turn up was “disgusting”.

Several councillors highlighted the need for affordable houses in the area, including council leader Tim Adams.

Mr Adams said the development would contribute to the vitality of the town centre and existing employment.

He acknowledged ward councillor concerns about infrastructure and traffic, arguing that the county council should look into the issue.

He said: “We know there is a need for affordable homes, both in Stalham and beyond.”

Tim Adams (Liberal Democrats) North Norfolk County Councillor for Cromer division. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

The plans were approved by a majority of councillors.

The care development would offer independent living for elderly people, with access to a communal lounge and dining area, and on-site carers.

It also includes amenities such as a guest suite and hair salon, as well as communal gardens, parking and a new access road.

The proposed development is designated 100pc affordable housing.

A second application covers a residential development made up of 40 affordable houses.

These would comprise 22 affordable/shared ownership houses and one block of 18 flats.