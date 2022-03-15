Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town

More than 100 homes could be built in Stalham under plans to be heard by North Norfolk District Council on Thursday - Credit: Google Street view

A Norfolk town is set to undergo a massive expansion, under plans to build more than 100 new homes near its high street.

Developers want to construct a "care village" of 61 flats for elderly residents, as well as 40 affordable homes, on vacant land in eastern Stalham.

The proposals - which also include a mobility scooter park for the care village - would increase the size of the town by around seven per cent.

Some locals have criticised the plans, saying they represent a loss of job opportunities for Stalham as the land had been set aside for industrial use.

The developments form two separate planning applications which will be considered by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) on Thursday.

The care development would offer independent living for elderly people, with access to a communal lounge and dining area, and on-site carers.

It also includes amenities such as a guest suite and hair salon, as well as communal gardens, parking and a new access road.

The proposed development is also expected to be 100pc affordable housing.

A second application covers a residential development made up of 40 affordable houses.

These would comprise 22 affordable/shared ownership houses and one block of 18 flats.

The site sits between Yarmouth Road and Jeckells Road, with the care development set for the centre of the site.

In 2001, Stalham had 1,333 households, the 101 properties included in the latest plans would increase this by more than seven per cent.

However, the town has seen recent development including 150 homes recently built northwest of the Yarmouth Road site.

Ahead of the meeting, fears have been raised by councillors as well as 10 members of the public.

Objections focus on the loss of jobs from the plans, with the land previously set to be used for industrial use.

Conservative councillor Nigel Dixon said: "While the independent living with extra care facility and the affordable housing, in principle, is needed across northeast Norfolk there’s little evidence to show that the adverse implications of losing this site from employment to residential use have been fully explored and certainly not with the residents of Stalham and Sutton prior to both major applications being submitted."

Stalham Town Council, and NNDC's conservation and design and landscape officer have also objected.

However, NNDC officers said there is a "clear and demonstrable need" for extra care and affordable housing in north Norfolk.