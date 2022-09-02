New £300k life-saving protection measures planned for car park

A Norwich car park is set to get £300,000 of extra protection measures to improve safety and help save lives.

St Andrews multi-storey car park on Duke Street is set to be edged with new fencing around the edge of the top floor.

The aim of the project is to prevent future suicide attempts.

A planning application by Norwich City Council, which owns the car park, said: "The loss of life through suicide is a tragedy for the affected families, and also has a significant emotional impact on the emergency services and council staff that attend these incidents.

"As well as the untold emotional impact of suicide, it is estimated that the financial impact of each event on public services is £1.7m.

"They also affect the lives of 20 to 70 individuals, including those in the emergency services who have to deal with them."

City council planning officers have approved the application.

The officer's report said the design of the new edging could impact a conservation area and other nearby heritage buildings but felt the benefits outweighed any harm.

"On balance, the proposals result in less than substantial harm to the significance of the heritage assets and will help to secure the optimum safe and viable use of the building."

The proposals have also drawn the support of the police.

A £300,000 contract for a company to undertake the work closes on September 19.

The city council expects on site work to start on January 3.

The council has already installed fences in parts of the car park, increased staff prevention training and improved signage providing information on help given by the Samaritans.

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.