Not lovin' it... bid for controversial city McDonald's refused
- Credit: James Bass
Plans to build a new McDonald's drive-through on the edge of Norwich have been narrowly rejected by councillors.
The fast food chain was refused permission to open a restaurant on the Mousehold Lane site currently occupied by car sales company Richard Nash.
Ahead of Thursday's Norwich City Council planning meeting, officials had recommended the scheme - which could bring 100-120 jobs - be approved.
But councillors voted to reject the plans in a split decision - six votes to five.
The development would have seen the car dealership demolished and replaced with the new restaurant, with a play area for children and 41 car parking spaces.
The application initially looked like it would pass, with councillors agreeing on a series of extra conditions for the application, including reducing opening hours and ensuring lighting does not impact local wildlife.
No one from McDonald's spoke at the meeting but the company has previously argued the site is an ideal location given its proximity to the M&S petrol station next door and access to the busy A1042.
Most Read
- 1 Police called to fight on A140
- 2 Police hunt wanted man and woman across Norfolk
- 3 How to manage someone who is 'quiet quitting'
- 4 Couple win 14 year legal row costing £1m
- 5 Car crashes into house in Dereham
- 6 Wagamama set to open new restaurant in Norwich
- 7 Family's tribute to motorcyclist, 24, 'taken far too young' in crash
- 8 Road flooded and unpassable after heavy overnight downpours
- 9 Seven taken to court over disabled blue badges amid surge in Norfolk misuse
- 10 When and where thunderstorms will hit Norfolk today
But councillors did not agree, arguing the scheme went against council policy and could create noise disturbance for neighbours, as well as litter and pollution.
Green councillor Sandra Bogelein, who voted against the plan, said she thought the application was "finally balanced", welcoming the improvements to the landscaping and job creation.
However, in rejecting the application she said it would not meet council policies.
She said: "[Council policy] requires us to reduce reliance on private cars and to encourage active travel. The application goes directly against that. I think that's evidenced by the applicant increasing the number of car spaces.
"In addition, it's in the vicinity of two schools - that increases public health concerns."
Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock supported the application but called for the opening hours to be cut, arguing there are plenty of other places to buy food nearby.
"On the basis of the cumulative impact of this application I think, being reasonable, I would say 'not at night'.
"I think that would relieve the adverse impacts on neighbours."
Council officers raised concerns about one of the reasons suggested by councillors for rejecting the application.
David Parkin, the planning team lead at City Hall, argued the authority would not win at an appeal if their reasons included concerns about a children's play park.
Councillors had raised fears it could be dangerous, was too close to cars and could attract children from the surrounding community.