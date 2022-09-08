Not lovin' it... bid for controversial city McDonald's refused

The McDonald's planned for the edge of the city was refused by councillors - Credit: James Bass

Plans to build a new McDonald's drive-through on the edge of Norwich have been narrowly rejected by councillors.

The fast food chain was refused permission to open a restaurant on the Mousehold Lane site currently occupied by car sales company Richard Nash.

Ahead of Thursday's Norwich City Council planning meeting, officials had recommended the scheme - which could bring 100-120 jobs - be approved.

But councillors voted to reject the plans in a split decision - six votes to five.

An artist's impression of what the new McDonald's drive-thru and restaurant would look like in Sprowston - Credit: McDonald's

The development would have seen the car dealership demolished and replaced with the new restaurant, with a play area for children and 41 car parking spaces.

The application initially looked like it would pass, with councillors agreeing on a series of extra conditions for the application, including reducing opening hours and ensuring lighting does not impact local wildlife.

No one from McDonald's spoke at the meeting but the company has previously argued the site is an ideal location given its proximity to the M&S petrol station next door and access to the busy A1042.

But councillors did not agree, arguing the scheme went against council policy and could create noise disturbance for neighbours, as well as litter and pollution.

Green councillor Sandra Bogelein, who voted against the plan, said she thought the application was "finally balanced", welcoming the improvements to the landscaping and job creation.

The site of the proposed McDonald's in Mousehold Lane in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

However, in rejecting the application she said it would not meet council policies.

She said: "[Council policy] requires us to reduce reliance on private cars and to encourage active travel. The application goes directly against that. I think that's evidenced by the applicant increasing the number of car spaces.

"In addition, it's in the vicinity of two schools - that increases public health concerns."

Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock supported the application but called for the opening hours to be cut, arguing there are plenty of other places to buy food nearby.

"On the basis of the cumulative impact of this application I think, being reasonable, I would say 'not at night'.

"I think that would relieve the adverse impacts on neighbours."

Council officers raised concerns about one of the reasons suggested by councillors for rejecting the application.

David Parkin, the planning team lead at City Hall, argued the authority would not win at an appeal if their reasons included concerns about a children's play park.

Councillors had raised fears it could be dangerous, was too close to cars and could attract children from the surrounding community.