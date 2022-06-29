News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nissen hut conversion approved despite holiday home noise concerns

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:10 AM June 29, 2022
Aerial photo of Fersfield Airfield

Plans have been approved to to convert a former agricultural building on the former RAF Fersfield airfield - Credit: Mike Page

Plans to convert a Nissen hut previously used as part of a dairy farm into a dwelling has been approved despite concerns over holiday homes. 

The 1960s agricultural building at Windy Ridge on part of the former RAF Fersfield Second World War airfield, near Banham Zoo, looks set to be turned into a one-bed home after South Norfolk Council gave the go-ahead. 

It comes despite Bressingham and Fersfield Parish Council raising concerns that it could be used as a holiday let. 

Fersfield village sign

Bressingham and Fersfield Parish Council had raised concerns about the plans - Credit: Geograph/Adrian S Pye

In its submission the council said another conversion on the same site had been let as a weekend retreat and short stay holiday home, leading to regular complaints about noise and light pollution.

But planning officers said they did not consider that noise from residential use of the building would have a “detrimental impact”.

The plans show the building had previously been used as an animal feed storage for cows and later for the rearing of turkeys but has been redundant since 2014.

