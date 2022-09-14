Sprawling council office could be yours for £2m

South Norfolk Council's building is on the market asking for offers over £2m - Credit: Archant

It has been the seat of power in south Norfolk for decades but now the council headquarters could be yours.

The soon-to-be redundant office in Long Stratton has been put on the market with a listing on property website Right Move asking for "offers in excess" of £2m.

Constructed in the 1970s with later additions in 1990, South Norfolk House covers around 6.46 acres.

It was built by architect Michael Innes - the man behind the Castle Mall and the 2006 redesign of Norwich Market - and placed roughly in the geographical centre of the South Norfolk Council (SNC) area.

In June, SNC said it would have to seek a valuation for the office and then "actively" market the building for six months.

After the period has elapsed the council can consider a change of use for the building, but first, it must be considered for current use - employment.

Other possible future options for the site include demolition and replacement for a housing scheme or retirement complex.

The building is being marketed as the council gears up for its move to a new joint base on the Broadland Business Park, which it will share with Broadland District Council.

Broadland District Council's (BDC) Thorpe Lodge office is also on the market but no guide price has been given.

A spokesman previously said the authority must seek the best value for residents and maximise returns.

Broadland's current headquarters was built between 1755 and 1842.

The Grade II listed former house was once home to John Harvey, a wealthy textile manufacturer and banker.

At its peak, it contained a dining room, drawing room, billiard room, 13 bedrooms, and extensive servants' quarters.

Much of the original building has been given over to office space, but the dining room remains.

A series of underground passages were found when the office accommodation was built and the site also features an underground bunker, built in 1989.

Broadland must market its building for 12 months before other options can be considered for the site.